Revenge is a dish best served in a pint glass, according to one barman.

The anonymous hero, who saved a woman from being a victim of date rape, wrote on Whisper:

"I’m a bartender. Last night I saw a guy drug a girl’s drink. When he wasn’t looking I switched the drinks. Watched that guy drug himself."

As the submission site Whisper is anonymous, we have no way of confirming the bartender's account - but we like to think they did save a woman from a potential assault.

The bartender's story featured on a thread titled “Amazing moments where ordinary people prevented sexual assault”. Other confessions included:

"Last night I saw a guy trying to force this girl to kiss him. When I confronted him, she grabbed onto me and didn’t let go until I got home to leave. Highlight of my night.



"Tonight I stopped a drunken girl from being taken advantage of. I put her in a cab and sent her home. Got called a cock block by the guy who was trying to get her. I take that as a compliment.



"I stopped a rape at a house party two months ago. Me and the girl are now best friends, and the other guy has a wired jaw and a broken nose."



Just remember: not all heroes wear capes.

