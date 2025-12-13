Animal Farm is getting an animated adaptation, and if there’s one thing we didn’t expect to be made into a ‘goofy kids movie’ it was George Orwell's hugely influential tale of political allegory.

Viewers online have been reacting in their droves to the ever-so-slightly bizarre new trailer for the adaptation, which is being directed by Andy Serkis.

The novella, at base level, is a tale about a revolution which takes place on a farm. Orwell, one of the most celebrated political writers of the 21st century, used the story to ruminate on the rise of communism, warning how idealism can be easily co-opted by greed.

Bearing that in mind, people are a little surprised to see the movie become the basis of a comedic animation featuring flying drones and Lamborghinis.

Seth Rogen, Glenn Close, Woody Harrelson, Laverne Cox and Kieran Culkin are all part of the voice cast for the film.

It’s an impressive cast, and the movie could yet turn out to be a gem, but it’s safe to say some people on social media are finding the whole thing pretty bizarre.

One commentator wrote: “It’s not often that something leaves me literally speechless... Animation servers powered by George Orwell spinning in his grave.”

Another said: “The book is like 90 pages, its not that hard to read and somehow it seems like they didn't even do that.”

One more added: “The wild left turn in the [middle] of the trailer from semi faithfulish adaption to f***ing flying drone and lambos absolutely floored me.”

“Hey everybody! Let’s take a classic work of political and sociological allegory and water it down to cartoon pablum!” a user wrote.

“The book is an incredibly dense allegorical novel about totalitarianism, oppression, and propaganda. This is a goofy kids movie. I genuinely have no idea what they thought they were doing with this adaptation,” another commented.

“I’m not entirely sure that these people read the same book,” one more said.

One thing’s for sure: when the film comes out on May 1 next year, people will have an awful lot to say about it.

Speaking about his new film, Serkis said: “Orwell’s Animal Farm has never felt more relevant. In an age where power, propaganda, and inequality shape our societies, it’s vital that we remember his cautionary tale. This adaptation isn’t just a story for entertainment — it’s a reminder that democracy, freedom, and integrity are fragile, and must be watched over.”

