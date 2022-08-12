Winnie the Pooh - is that you?

Video footage showed a bear cub in Turkey that appeared to be intoxicated after reportedly eating copious amounts of a substance dubbed "mad honey," which has psychoactive elements.

On Wednesday (10 August), the Turkish media outlet dokuz8haber posted a clip of the animal on Twitter.

The brown bear can be seen perched up in the back of a pickup truck, appearing to be uncomfortable.

The outlet noted that the bear consumed the honey or "deli bal" which is what it is known as in Turkish, from beehives in the Yığılca district of Düzce.

As noted by, dokuz8haber, Turkish forestry personnel did pick up the bear and put it in the back of the truck where the video was recorded.

The bear seemed aloof and in a drunken stupor-like state within the video. It also seemed like it had some complications with breathing.

The bear subsequently passed out and was taken for treatment.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the cub, named "Balkız," is now in "good health" and is set to be released back into the wild soon.

Mad honey is described as having a bitter, sharp taste and can irritate the throat, which is very different from the standard honey many of us put in tea.

This is because it contains neurotoxins known as grayanotoxins that can cause poisoning and intoxication once ingested.

These grayanotoxins are usually found in rhododendron plants, which bees visit in some parts of the world. So, the honey the bees produce after visiting these plants will also contain those neurotoxins.

Although the consumption of mad honey can cause irregular heartbeats, which can be dangerous, and other health ailments, deaths resulting from consuming the substance aren't that common.

Typically, people recover well after intoxication, but in some cases, they may need hospital treatment.

Without treatment, the mad honey poisoning could last for a day.

Still, patients may need more days to recover fully.

Mad honey, the most expensive worldwide, has anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, and antimicrobial properties.

It has long been used as an aphrodisiac, a folk remedy for treating gastrointestinal disorders, and much more.

Mad honey's origins, which go back centuries, can be traced back to Turkey's Black Sea region (where it's most commonly found) or Nepal.

It is still eaten in parts of the world today, including Nepal, China, Germany and Brazil.

Indy100 reached out to the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry for comment.

