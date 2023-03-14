What are the best times of day to post on TikTok?

There's no denying that TikTok has taken over social media – and it's arguably the only platform that gives everyone a shot at becoming a viral sensation.

If you're an avid TikToker already or want to maximise the results on your content, Influencer Marketing Hub has analysed over 100,000 posts to find the best engagement rates.

Their results reveal the times in EST:

Monday: 6 AM, 10 AM, 10 PM

Tuesday: 2 AM, 4 AM, 9 AM

Wednesday: 7 AM, 8 AM, 11 PM

Thursday: 9 AM, 12 AM, 7 PM

Friday: 5 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM

Saturday: 11 AM, 7 PM, 8 PM

Sunday: 7 AM, 8 AM, 4 PM

In recent years, people and brands have realised that millions can be made via YouTube, Instagram and TikTok if you have a dedicated following.

In a 2019 poll conducted by the Lego Group, results showed British and American children were three times as likely (30 per cent) to want to be YouTubers or vloggers as astronauts (11 per cent) when they grow up.

Now, there's a social media calculator that tells you how close you are to being a full-time influencer.

Using various industry estimates, the creation from Lickd.co crunches the numbers on what stats you’d need to become a full-time influencer.

The website says: “Influencers are a rapidly growing breed and the top ones are making some serious money, so it’s no wonder that more and more people are looking to give up the day job, with around 22,000 people each month searching for ‘how to become an influencer’ on Google.”

