Look we can't always tell you why things go viral on the internet but we can definitely try and figure out why but this latest one is proving to be a real oddity.

If you've been on TikTok at any point in the past few days and haven't seen a video about Binely Mega Chippy then you clearly aren't doing it right.

The fairly regular looking chip shop on the Binley Road in Binley, a small suburb just outside of Coventry has become the perfect British meme inspiring numerous videos, songs and parody accounts across TikTok and also Twitter.

Once again we'd love to explain to you why this has happened but we're struggling. It's clearly something that one person found funny and soon caught on with everyone else and we have to say if we saw a shop calling itself a 'mega chippy' then we'd probably find it hilarious too.

To give you a taste of just how far this obsession has taken over social media here is a song that someone made about the chippy which has astonishingly been viewed more than 790,000 times in just two days.





Someone even found it on Google Maps.









It's popped up on Minecraft too.

@binley_mega_chippy I’m putting too much effort into these 💀 #binleymegachippy #binley #birmingham #minecraft #megachippy





On Twitter, there are plenty of crossover memes.





































Oh and in case you were wondering, it does look pretty mega inside too.

@tomedwards.1 binley mega chippy #fyp #binleymegachippy #megachippy #fortou





According to Know Your Meme, the first post about Binley Mega Chippy, which opened in 2004 happened way back in 2009 but it wasn't until April 2022 that the memes started to emerge leading us to where we are today.

All we've got to say is great job internet!

