Bryan Johnson says his face ID is confused after sharing throwback photo

Biohacker Bryan Johnson has turned to X/Twitter with a throwback snap of himself in 2018.

Johnson, of KernelCo and Blueprint, is known for spending $2 million a year to reduce his biological age and has turned to extreme measures to get the job done. These include injecting his 18-year-old son's blood, having a strict diet and sleep routine – and sending shocks to his penis to achieve longer-lasting erections.

Now, Johnson has shared snaps of himself in 2018, 2023 and in 2024.

"Even my Face ID is confused," Johnson wrote alongside the photos, adding: "I'm transitioning..."

In a follow-up post, Johnson asked his followers when they thought he had "peaked" during his biohacking journey.

Half of the voters suggested he looked better in 2018. A further 39.3 per cent voted 2024 at the time of writing.

Inevitably, the poll sparked a divisive debate, with one responding: "It’s so crazy how you looked better in 2018."

Another added: "I disagree, in 2023 he didn't look healthy but in 2024 he looks good."

A third tweeted: "Preferred his hairstyle then but he's obviously healthier today."

Meanwhile, one person chimed in: "You look better in 2018 whatever you're doing is making you look sick."

It comes after Johnson launched a subscription service hailed the Blueprint Stack, which has "done something no one else has: packed 74 of the most powerful, clinically tested health interventions into a simple, low-cost protocol," according to his website.

For £395 a month, customers will receive a supplement drink, a protein meal, 8 daily pills and a bottle of premium extra virgin olive oil.

The package is non-dairy, gluten-free, NON-GMO, vegan and includes no artificial ingredients.

The website disclaims: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.