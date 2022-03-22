Petition handed to Downing Street calling on UK to let in more Ukrainian refugees

UK charity, Freedom from Torture, has handed a petition to 10 Downing Street in a bid to let more Ukrainian refugees into the country.

"The outpouring of public compassion for the Ukrainian refugees has been breathtaking - but it doesn't surprise us because polls over many years have shown people want a compassionate, fair, and effective refugee protection system," says Freedom from Torture's Sonya Sceats. "The problem we have is the government".

