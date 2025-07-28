What to expect from the explicit new Bonnie Blue documentary on Channel 4

Channel 4 is gearing up to air a new documentary centred on the polarising adult content creator Bonnie Blue.

Known off-camera as Tia Billinger, Bonnie has stirred considerable online debate with a string of provocative public statements. While criticism hasn’t been squarely aimed at her line of work, her outspoken comments — particularly her expressed fascination with taking people's virginities and infidelities — have sparked widespread ethical concerns across social media.

More recently, she made an appearance on Andrew Tate’s podcast, further fanning the flames of controversy. Shortly after, Bonnie was banned from OnlyFans off the back of her plans to launch a self-branded "petting zoo," with the goal of doubling her record to 2,000 men.

In a statement to Indy100 at the time, OnlyFans shared: "Extreme 'challenge' content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service."

"Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation."

How can I watch the Bonnie Blue documentary?

Titled 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, the new documentary is set to release on Tuesday (29 July) at 10pm, with a synopsis that reads: "When adult content creator Bonnie Blue announced that she’d slept with 1057 men in 12 hours, was she dangerously pandering to male fantasies or being an empowered sex-positive entrepreneur?"

In a statement, director Victoria Silver said: "Bonnie Blue refuses to conform to public opinion and lives life by her own rules. At a time when factual TV is awash with retrospective stories, I wanted to capture the energy of a live and evolving story, with a woman at the heart of it who’s living her life in such a bold way."

Meanwhile, commissioning editor Tim Hancock added: "With incredible access to an unfolding story at the edges of modern morality, this documentary will take a clear-eyed look at a very contemporary phenomenon and will likely leave the audience questioning their own presumptions about one of this year’s most polarising figures."

Will there be explicit content in the Channel 4 Bonnie Blue documentary?

Speaking about the decision to release the documentary, Channel 4 confirmed to Indy100 that the inclusion of sex scenes was deemed necessary.

"Careful consideration has been given to the content and the way in which it is included," they shared. "The explicit content in the documentary is editorially justified and provides essential context; making pornographic content is Bonnie’s job, and this film is about her work and the response to it.

"Crucially, the content is presented in a non-gratuitous manner and viewers will be alerted of the sexual content in a programme warning at the start to ensure they understand from the outset the nature of the programme."

