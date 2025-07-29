Bagpipes drown Trump out in the most epic 'protest' yet

Donald Trump was drowned out by bagpipes while giving a speech at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland in what could be the most epic poorly-timed-moment yet.

Greeting prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer on Monday (28 July), the president appeared to be drowned out by the sound of bagpipes as he attempted to answer questions from the press.

Hundreds have gathered across Scotland to protest the president of the United States visit with some using the sound of the traditional Scottish instrument to 'drown out' Trump speaking.

One user on X wrote, "In Scotland, they were playing the bagpipes, drowning out Trump while he was trying to make a speech."

One person praised the tactic, saying " Scotland is AWESOME."

Another X user pointed out the brilliance of it "Fight wind with wind."

It's safe to say the musician will be very popular this week, "Someone buy that bag piper a beer."

