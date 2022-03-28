An "embarrassing" clip of Boris Johnson standing alone at a Nato event made the rounds on social media last week. And now, the internet has taken matters into its own creative hands.
The viral footage shows the prime minister awkwardly looking around the room with his hands in his pockets. He watched on as other world leaders greeted each other with handshakes as he patiently waited to be welcomed himself. The footage comes as Johnson appeared to be snubbed by not being invited to the EU institution European Council meeting.
Many people highlighted that the snippet didn't give the full context, with the extended version showing attendees speaking to the prime minister.
Twitter has since seized the opportunity to take the edge of the second-hand embarrassment – and put him in better-suited scenarios.
Comedian Matthew Highton created a greenscreen of the lonely clip – and the results were pure genius. "Look it's far from perfect, but here's a green screen of lonely Boris Johnson so you can put him in stuff. Have fun internet," he said.
One Twitter user hilariously kickstarted with a Johnson cameo in Pulp Fiction.
Here's Boris Johnson instead of John Travolta turning in Pulp Fiction.pic.twitter.com/rx8ewmRzbl— Matthew Highton (@Matthew Highton) 1648163521
"Meeting between a clown & someone with balloons," another used titled this clip:
Another hilariously edited Johnson into the R2D2 hologram message.
Okey dokey!pic.twitter.com/CO9vRSzAXk— The Jase \ud83d\udc36 \ud83c\udfb8 \ud83c\udfa5 (@The Jase \ud83d\udc36 \ud83c\udfb8 \ud83c\udfa5) 1648220893
Meanwhile, one showed the PM waiting for the bus with Mr Bean.
Boris Johnson waiting for a bus with Mr Bean.pic.twitter.com/aY4uDm8wzJ— Jon Newton (@Jon Newton) 1648164578
Johnson then made an appearance in Aliens, with an edit that one user said: "I've seen some sick and disturbing things in Twitter, but THIS just HAS to be watched!!!"
One more before my battery dies\u2026pic.twitter.com/32Zc9bcxqu— Stooo Marshall (@Stooo Marshall) 1648305475
Another Twitter user hilariously added him into the infamous Matt Hancock clip.
I see this already has a still version but thought I'd post it anyway.pic.twitter.com/bheoxGm6lr— Rory Calhoun's Ghost (@Rory Calhoun's Ghost) 1648314404
While another popped him in a waterfall shower.
I think it\u2019s cause he hadn\u2019t bathed. So I put him in the shower #boris #NATOSummitpic.twitter.com/t7I40iJyAa— Helen Kirwan-Taylor (@Helen Kirwan-Taylor) 1648234261
John Travolta was then added to the awkward Nato meeting to make the PM look a little less lonely.
Excellent Matt! Added some music for maximum effect - this is how I like to spend my time *sound on*pic.twitter.com/N7DJWQS9MN— UK PoliticalPics \ud83d\udea8|\ud83d\udcf8 (@UK PoliticalPics \ud83d\udea8|\ud83d\udcf8) 1648294477
