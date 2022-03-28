An "embarrassing" clip of Boris Johnson standing alone at a Nato event made the rounds on social media last week. And now, the internet has taken matters into its own creative hands.

The viral footage shows the prime minister awkwardly looking around the room with his hands in his pockets. He watched on as other world leaders greeted each other with handshakes as he patiently waited to be welcomed himself. The footage comes as Johnson appeared to be snubbed by not being invited to the EU institution European Council meeting.

Many people highlighted that the snippet didn't give the full context, with the extended version showing attendees speaking to the prime minister.



Twitter has since seized the opportunity to take the edge of the second-hand embarrassment – and put him in better-suited scenarios.

Comedian Matthew Highton created a greenscreen of the lonely clip – and the results were pure genius. "Look it's far from perfect, but here's a green screen of lonely Boris Johnson so you can put him in stuff. Have fun internet," he said.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One Twitter user hilariously kickstarted with a Johnson cameo in Pulp Fiction.

"Meeting between a clown & someone with balloons," another used titled this clip:

Another hilariously edited Johnson into the R2D2 hologram message.

Meanwhile, one showed the PM waiting for the bus with Mr Bean.





Johnson then made an appearance in Aliens, with an edit that one user said: "I've seen some sick and disturbing things in Twitter, but THIS just HAS to be watched!!!"





Another Twitter user hilariously added him into the infamous Matt Hancock clip.





While another popped him in a waterfall shower.





John Travolta was then added to the awkward Nato meeting to make the PM look a little less lonely.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

