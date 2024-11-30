Boss caught in humiliating act after accidentally keeping Zoom meeting open

TikTokers were lost for words when one worker recalled a wild incident involving his boss leaving his Zoom camera on when the meeting had ended.

In a viral TikTok that's racked up over 3.4 million views, Nick (@nickfromohio) urged people to "close or end any communication with another person before you decide to do anything else in your day, or else you might end up like me."

Nick explained how he had left the meeting two minutes early. He turned his camera off and picked up food to watch a YouTube video with. When he returned to the laptop, Nick noticed the camera light was still on.

"So I go to go close out of the Zoom app, and what do I see? I see my boss still on camera in the far portion of his office, laying on the ground with his," Nick continued as he took a gulp, adding: "Laying on the ground with his toes out. And there was a stranger, stranger to me. It wasn’t his wife. And she was rubbing peanut butter on them."

Now, it's unclear whether the incident is genuine or a case of very creative storytelling for virality. Nevertheless, if there's one lesson to take from it, it's to always ensure your camera is turned off once meetings are adjourned.

Nick went on to express his fear of whether he will "get fired" or "have a job forever".

@nickfromohio Why do these weird things happen like actually #viral #bosses #workplace #caught #exposed #zoom #fyp #storytelling





It didn't take long for thousands of fellow TikTokers to chime in on the story, with one writing: "What do you mean keep happening? When else has this happened!?!?"

Another humoured: "Just bring up peanut butter in convo a few times. Assert dominance."

Meanwhile, many more questioned whether it was a real story – and given the context, let's hope it is satire.

