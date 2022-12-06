Pop icon Boy George has revealed his pet peeve about fellow I'm a Celebrity campmate Matt Hancock.

After his 17-day stint in the jungle, Boy George sat down with Lorraine Kelly to reflect on his 17-day stint in the Australian jungle.



He admitted feeling shocked about the former health secretary's arrival, explaining that he "wasn't prepared" as he "doesn't like surprises".

"It brought back a lot of painful stuff for me," he confessed. "I couldn't help myself. I didn't' want people watching to think we're all laughing at them, we're all on this TV show having the time of our life."

While Boy George said Hancock "isn't a dislikable human being", he did make apparent that "what he did was wrong."

"My only problem was how he apologised," he said. "Don't use a technicality, it just doesn't work."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Boy George Reveals How He Really Felt About Matt Hancock In The I'm A Celeb Jungle | Lorraine www.youtube.com





Behind the scenes, there was one aspect of Hancock's personality that annoyed the 'Karma Chameleon' singer: His mannerisms.



"He had this abrupt manner which rattled everyone. He didn't say please or thank you," he candidly shared.

"But if you said to him, 'Matt that's second time you've asked for something', he'd take it on board and apologise."

Despite social media speculation that George "bullied" Hancock, he insisted that it wasn't true and once he confronted him, "there wasn't any point picking on him."

He added: "That's not my job. I didn't want him to ruin my experience."

Hancock, came in third place in the series, after earning 21.7 per cent of the public vote during the final three, while actor Owen Warner claimed 31 per cent and winner Jill Scott received 47.3 per cent.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.