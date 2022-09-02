Having a baby takes a massive toll on a woman’s body and that’s before they’ve even given birth. If a mother chooses to breastfeed it can add to it.

Because of that, one woman has decided that after breastfeeding for two years, her husband should pay for her to have breast lift surgery.



Mother Avery Woods stated her case in a light-hearted TikTok video captioned, “It’s well deserved”, also arguing that her breastfeeding has saved the couple lots of money on baby formula.

In the clip, Woods held the child she is presumably referring to, while lip-syncing a man’s voice that said, “that’s what they saying”.

Text overlaying the clip read: “Telling my husband I must be gifted a breast lift after BF [breast feeding] for two years & saving him so much money on formula.”

The clip has been viewed more than 620,000 times with many commenters agreeing that she has certainly earned it.

@averyywoods It’s well deserved 🙃 #MessFreeHero #GenshinTeleport #breastfeedingmom #pumpingmom #breastfeeding

One TikToker backed Woods, writing: “No, because you deserve it. I put it in our prenup mine had to give me up to $20,000 in plastic surgery per kid. I’m getting a lift in 6 months.”

Someone else commented: “I have told my hubby the same after breastfeeding 6 kids. Longest was 3 years.”

Another said: “I told my fiancé the same thing. These things aren’t perky anymore so pay up.”

“Dude yes!! That’s like 4000$ in formula saved. Plus bottles, storage, bottle warmer and all that,” one TikTok user argued.

