The gross truth about your mattress post-summer – and how to fix it

Summer may be behind us, but one slightly grim detail lingers: our mattresses are still harbouring the season’s sweat.

According to new research, the average Brit sweated an astonishing 148 pints into their mattress over the warmer months.

For couples, that figure doubles – the equivalent of an entire bathtub, or nearly 300 pints of lager, absorbed into the very spot where you rest your head.

Mattresses, it turns out, behave like giant sponges. They soak up moisture but never truly dry out.

After a record-breaking hot summer, much of that sweat is still lurking deep inside the fabric. The result? Yellow stains that refuse to budge, a musty smell that lingers even with fresh sheets, and a bed that feels warmer and less comfortable to sleep on.

But before you rush to replace your mattress, MattressNextDay have shared five easy (and cheap) ways to freshen things up and banish the sweat build-up.

Vacuum the mattress

Start by stripping the bed and giving the mattress a good vacuum to lift away any dust or loose dirt before you get to the deep clean.

Remove stains

For fresh or lighter stains, mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Give the patch a light spritz, leave it for 15–30 minutes, then blot with a clean towel.

Stubborn marks need a bit more muscle: make a paste with baking soda, hydrogen peroxide and a drop of washing-up liquid. Spread it over the stain, leave for half an hour to an hour, then gently scrub before vacuuming once dry.

Deodorise the mattress

If smells are still hanging around once the mattress is dry, sprinkle baking soda evenly over the whole surface and leave it for at least six hours – best done first thing in the morning. Afterwards, give it a thorough vacuum to clear away the powder.

Air it out

Once you’ve cleaned and vacuumed, let your mattress air out properly. Open a window and, if you can, get some sunlight on it – the warmth speeds up drying and helps kill off bacteria and dust mites. Leave it uncovered for a few hours so it can dry right through.

Protect and prevent

Prevention is much easier than endless scrubbing.

A breathable, waterproof mattress protector will help guard against sweat and spills, while rotating your mattress every few months evens out wear and avoids damp patches forming in the same spots.

Once a month, give it a quick vacuum and, if possible, let it catch some sunlight – a simple, natural way to keep bacteria at bay.

