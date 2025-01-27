'Looks so bad but so yummy': Burger King sparks debate over new menu item

A new menu item on sale at Burger King has left customers divided over the sweet and savoury combination.

Menu changes at popular fast food restaurants are often the source of a lot of excitement for customers, like the viral McDonald’s Grimace Shake that took social media by storm and the return of the classic Snack Wrap .

In Ecuador, Burger King has caused a stir after the release of the Donut Burger, which, as the name suggests, is a classic hamburger inside an iced ring doughnut bun.

The bizarre creation was first teased in December on the Burger King Equador social media page and has now reportedly hit shops nationwide.

In a post, they wrote (translated into English): “Too crazy to be true? Or just crazy enough for the King?”

They added: “A combination you didn't see coming! Try the Donut Burger and be one of the first to discover it.”

On the Instagram food account Mouth Attack, the new creation sparked a debate in the comments, with people eager to try it, while others saying it sounded horrible.

“Looks so bad but sooooooo yummy,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “Keep playing with y’all health if y’all want to.”

One person said: “Big back activity for sure! I wanna try it.”

Someone else dubbed it the “Heart Attack Burger”.

