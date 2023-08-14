Elon Musk is calling Mark Zuckerberg a ‘chicken’ after playing down fight

The world’s two richest tech bros have continued their war of words, after Elon Musk called Mark Zuckerberg a “chicken” for appearing to call off a planned fight between the two.

Yesterday, Zuckerberg said he is moving on from a rumoured cage fight with Twitter owner Musk, claiming the Tesla boss “isn’t serious”.

Musk responded: “Zuck is a chicken.”

The rival billionaire tech bosses seemingly agreed to a brawl in June when Musk tweeted that he was “up for a cage fight”.





Zuckerberg, who manages Facebook and Instagram, took a screenshot of Musk’s tweet, replying “send me location”.



Musk, owner of social media platform X, formerly named Twitter, appeared to suggest the fight would be held in an “epic location” in Italy.

He outlined streaming options and an ancient setting for the proposed event, claiming he had spoken to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

However, Zuckerberg yesterday wrote on Threads, his own social media platform: ”I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.

“I offered a real date. Dana White (UFC boss) offered to make this a legit competition for charity.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Despite Musk claiming it was actually Zuckerberg backing down, some users of his own platform agreed that the latter might have a point.

“Just need to give him a date,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Not sure why you think so. He keeps trying to get a time and you keep postponing. Right?”

