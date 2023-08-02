Cardi B microphone thrown at fan is now up for sale on Ebay

The microphone that Cardi B hurled at a fan in Vegas has now been put up for sale on eBay.

For the blissfully unaware who missed the viral footage circulating over the weekend, the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper was filmed retaliating to an excited fan while performing at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, was drenched in water when the fan splashed her with her drink.

In response, the rapper furiously hurled her microphone at the attendee before they were escorted out by security.

Now, the mic is being auctioned off by the audio production company – and all for a good cause.

Scott Fisher, the owner of The Wave in Sin City, told TMZthe mic was easy to track down after the rapper threw it.

The starting bid on the eBay listing was $500 with the original RRP being $1,000.

It currently has 39 bids at the time of writing, and has reached a staggering $30,000. Scott intends on splitting the money across two charities, the Wounded Warrior Project and a local Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas.

It's unclear whether the fan's actions were intentional or not – but a new angle shared on TikTok shows the woman being apologetic.

One concertgoer managed to get a closer look at the incident, which prompted an influx of comments from fellow TikTokers.

@typicalelliott Mistery solved. This is the most detailed video of what happened to Cardi B that made her threw the microphone at a fan during a concert in las vegas





"She looks genuinely apologetic," one person wrote.

"What’s messed up is… what if she really didn’t mean to? Like what if she wasn’t thinking and just waved her hand forgetting the cup [was] lidless?" asked chimed in under the TikTok.

