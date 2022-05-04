Cassetteboy are best known for their hilariously accurate mashups using various clips to curate songs. Following the success of their savage Partygate remix, they've now turned their attention to the upcoming local elections.

The viral two-minute mix uses snippets from Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Priti Patel, mocking them with their own words.

The hysterical song uses the backing track of Eminem's Without Me, opening with an edit of the prime minister saying: "According to the polls, I should really be on the dole."

It then pokes fun at the Tories' approach to the cost of living crisis and their leisurely activities like watching porn in the House of Commons (well, one of them anyway).

It (fittingly) concludes with: "We are the party of lies."

Watch it for yourself here:

The Cassetteboy vs The Tories remix has already garnered thousands of responses and likes in a matter of hours, with one proclaiming it "should win a Bafta."

One fan wrote: "Absolutely brilliant this and absolutely bang on as well."

A third added: "@BorisJohnson, I’m sure you’ll agree that Cassetteboy has captured the essence of you and your 2022 vintage Tory party perfectly."





















People across England, Wales and Scotland will vote for their new local representatives on Thursday 5 May. The elections will determine who will be responsible for running the local services such as planning issues, housing and rubbish collections.

Over 4,350 seats will be up for grabs across 140 councils. Scotland's 32 councils and Wales' 22 councils will also be hosting elections.

The results of the local elections are likely to give a national indication since the 2019 general election.

