As Liz Truss says goodbye to Kwasi Kwarteng and hello to Jeremy Hunt, people online made jokes about the number of Chancellors of the Exchequer the government has had this year.
Over the last year, the UK has seen four different Chancellors enter and leave 10 Downing Street, more turnover than any other year in the last 100 years.
Beginning in July, Rishi Sunak resigned from the position and handed the role over to Nadhim Zahawi amid a series of scandals under Boris Johnson's government.
Zahawi remained Chancellor until September when Truss took over as Prime Minister.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Truss appointed Kwarteng Chancellor when she took over as PM, however, after much backlash to the mini-budget, Truss fired Kwarteng and appointed Hunt.
Kwarteng was one of the shortest-serving Chancellor in British history.
The alarming number of Chancellors have led to jokes on Twitter about creating an advent calendar for each month a new Chancellor has taken over.
\u201cI wonder if there's going to be a Chancellor advent calendar?\u201d— Robert S (@Robert S) 1665763551
\u201cExpect a "Today's Chancellor" Advent Calendar for Christmas \ud83d\udc47\ud83e\udd23\u201d— Politocrit (@Politocrit) 1665767242
\u201cIn a break from tradition this year, instead of a Christmas image, when you open the doors of your advent calendar there will be a picture of the Chancellor of the Exchequer for that day.\u201d— My name is Searle, making the world a better place (@My name is Searle, making the world a better place) 1665745298
Although the advent calendar would only feature a different face from July to October, thus far, people still found the concept hilarious. Some wondered if the government would see any new Chancellors before the year's end.
\u201cOk, everyone. Time to buy a new Tory Chancellor advent calendar! Only 24 days to find out who's going to be chancellor after Jeremy Hunt \ud83d\ude42\u201d— SnackCube New \ud83d\udcbd 12 Oct! \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff4\u270a (@SnackCube New \ud83d\udcbd 12 Oct! \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff4\u270a) 1665766216
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.