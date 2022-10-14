As Liz Truss says goodbye to Kwasi Kwarteng and hello to Jeremy Hunt, people online made jokes about the number of Chancellors of the Exchequer the government has had this year.

Over the last year, the UK has seen four different Chancellors enter and leave 10 Downing Street, more turnover than any other year in the last 100 years.

Beginning in July, Rishi Sunak resigned from the position and handed the role over to Nadhim Zahawi amid a series of scandals under Boris Johnson's government.

Zahawi remained Chancellor until September when Truss took over as Prime Minister.

Truss appointed Kwarteng Chancellor when she took over as PM, however, after much backlash to the mini-budget, Truss fired Kwarteng and appointed Hunt.

Kwarteng was one of the shortest-serving Chancellor in British history.

The alarming number of Chancellors have led to jokes on Twitter about creating an advent calendar for each month a new Chancellor has taken over.





Although the advent calendar would only feature a different face from July to October, thus far, people still found the concept hilarious. Some wondered if the government would see any new Chancellors before the year's end.





