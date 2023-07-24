Twitter users are still reeling from the platform’s abrupt branding change to "X".

The social media app changed its branding on Monday morning after scarcely a day’s notice, with many mocking the new look of the platform.

Channel 4 got in there early by reminding Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner, of the time they tried to launch a major rebrand – and it didn’t quite stick.

The broadcaster’s social media account posted: “People still call our streaming service 4OD so good luck”.

Channel 4’s 4OD was one of the first major on-demand TV services in the UK, where many people rediscovered classic shows such as Friends, Gogglebox and How I Met Your Mother.

Eventually, however, network executives decided it was time to fix something that definitely was not broken, rebranding the service as All 4.

The moniker clearly didn’t stick. Twitter executives will hope they have a little more success with their change.

Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk has already faced significant criticism for the way he has handled the company since taking it over last year.

He fired 80 per cent of the tech company’s staff last year, many finding out in brutal circumstances by opening their laptops and discovering they no longer had a job when the machine would not log them in anymore.

The result, many commentators have agreed, is a degraded product, with major glitches including all links to external websites temporarily failing, and day-long caps on how many tweets users can look at.

Musk has also restored the accounts of thousands of previously suspended users, including neo-Nazi and QAnon accounts.

He also tried to restore former President Donald Trump’s account – but Trump wasn’t having any of it, preferring to stick with his own app, Truth Social.

