Charlize Theron has pledged her support to the drag community during a telethon opposing the ongoing ban controversies in the United States.

Drag Isn’t Dangerous raised over $500,000 with the support of celebrities and drag acts from across the country.

"I will f*** anybody up who’s trying to f*** with anything with you guys", Theron said in the video.

“There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now, and it ain’t no drag queen."



