Passengers attempting to get some shut-eye on one flight appeared to have their plans spoiled as a child on the plane wore a bright hat with flashing lights that illuminated the cabin.

As a result of the video going viral, some people are now calling for child-free flights for a more peaceful flight experience.

In the TikTok clip posted by @malecastellonn, the camera first panned to the passengers on board behind, before it slowly moved around to the left as bright flashes of light appeared like something out of a nightclub or rave.

The camera then focused on the child with the dazzling multicoloured bunny hat where the ears then popped upwards, while they sat with a parent as both looked at the camera simultaneously.

A clip of the child with the bright flashing hat has sparked a debate online. TikTok/malecastellonn

People said in the comments how fuming they would be if they were a passenger on that particular flight.

One person said: "I would go insane."

"Imagine trying to sleep and all of a sudden the plane turns into a rave," another person wrote.

A third person added: "I hope she didn’t keep that on for the whole flight that’s quite bright no one wants to deal with that for hours on end someone could have epilepsy."

"That would literally make me feel ill on a flight," a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "No joke I'd probably cry because that looks like a long flight plane…"

Even a flight attendant weighed in after seeing the video to provide her verdict on the situation where she too agreed the hat wasn't an appropriate place to be worn.

"As a flight attendant, I’d say put that away. There are people trying to rest, read, watch a movie etc. Also, there are people with disabilities, and this can be incredibly annoying and irritating for them.

“Leave stuff like this for home or amusement parks. Not in a tiny tin can at 30,000ft in the air. Some folks have sensitive eyes, please consider others around you.”

This article was originally published on 29 August, 2023.

