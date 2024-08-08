A Chinese gymnast’s reaction to her fellow competitors biting their medals has been labelled the “cutest” moment from the Olympics.

The Paris Olympics have been filled with some wholesome moments, including an array of proposals taking place in the City of Love and 51-year-old skateboarder Andy Macdonald having the time of his life while competing.

But one of the sweetest moments came during the medal ceremony for the gymnastics balance beam final when 18-year-old Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin, who won silver, was joined on the podium by Italians Alice D’Amato, who took gold, and Manila Esposito, who won bronze.

As the trio smiled and posed for photographs, D’Amato, 21, and Esposito, 17, proceeded to bite their medals – a classic pose that has become part of Olympic tradition.

It appeared to be news to Yaqin, who initially appeared stunned by their pose, before deciding to give it a go herself.

Videos of the priceless moment have since gone viral across social media.





“So cute. She’s like ‘oh, we’re supposed to bite it???’” one person wrote.Another said: “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”Aldi supermarket joked: “Other supermarkets when they see our prices.” Someone else said: “Zhou Yaqin’s reaction on the podium was priceless. So cute.”

