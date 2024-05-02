A Chinese restaurant in Toronto has been flooded with reviews on Google after it was mentioned in Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Euphoria' aimed at Drake.

In an escalating feud between the two, Kendrick accuses Drake of using ghostwriters, references accusations of misogyny against him and just flat out says that he dislikes pretty much everything about him.

It left lots of people wondering what the term 'crodie' meant too as Kendrick used it a lot towards the end of the track ('crodie' is the Crips version of the word for 'brodie', Toronto-based slang for the term 'brother' or 'bro' as a friend; Kendrick is from Compton and Drake is from Toronto).

During his Toronto accent parody in 'Euphoria', Kendrick says in one lyric 'I be at New Ho King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and a blammy, crodie'.

New Ho King is a late-night Chinese food destination there and lots of people have left reviews on Google about it since the unexpected mention.

Kid Uh! said: "Only the best is served here 'crodie'!"

Vince said: "Kung Fu Kenny sent me here and it was great."

Jane Teyag said: "Those fried rice with a dip sauce that kendrick suggested were delicious. A blammy wasn't required as its only Canada."

Southside 609 said: "Even got a complimentary blammy with my fried rice and dip sauce. THANK YOU KENNY!"

West Eal said: "I ate there and became part of the top three best rappers alive! I ordered 'take out' in hopes to take out Drake!"

Plus_Ultra_Forever said: "I haven't been yet, but I've heard that the food is simply euphoric!"

While there has been underlying beef between Kendrick and Drake for years, it was taken to the next level through a surprise cameo from Kendrick on Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That in which he dissed J Cole and Drake in March.

Kendrick is regarded as one of the 'big three' alongside Drake and J Cole but took aim at them both, saying he was the best of them all and called them out - J Cole has previously worked with Drake and they're understood to be close.

In response, J Cole dropped a surprise mixtape called Might Delete Later with the final track '7 Minute Drill' taking a reluctant aim at Kendrick, saying "if he wasn't dissin, then we wouldn't be discussin' him".

Drake hit back at Kendrick too on tracks 'Push Ups (Drop And Give Me 50)' and 'Taylor Made Freestyle', across which he says to Kendrick "pipsqueak, pipe down, you ain't in no big three".

Kanye 'Ye' West dropped a remix of 'Like That' where he sided with Kendrick, saying "yo Dot I got you" before agreeing there is no "big three" and that he himself has been discounted before taking aim at Drake and J Cole himself.

