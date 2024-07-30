Chino XL dead at 50: Daughters leads tributes to rapper

Chino XL, the rapper who rose to fame in the 1990s with his debut album Here to Save You All, has died aged 50, his family confirmed in a post on his Instagram account.

Derek Emmanuel Barbosa, from The Bronx, died on the morning of July 28 at his home.

Chino is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie.

In a joint statement, his daughters said: "Our father had many titles - King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero - but the most important one was Girl Dad.

"And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace."

The family has said details of a memorial will be shared soon.



Andrew Laidlaw, a producer who worked with Barbosa for a number of years, paid tribute to him.

"Damn... I truly can't believe I'm saying this... #RestInBeats to my brother @chinoxl at only 50 years young," he said.

"I have known him, worked with him and built with him over the last 20 years (and have been a fan for the last 30 years). I'm just glad that we got to collaborate on some AMAZING music - the last time being only three years ago...

"One of the GREATEST to ever touch a mic (and I told him this personally many times too)

"This one HURTS"

Fans have been paying tribute to Barbosa on social media too - one user posted "Rest in peace to Chino XL".

Another said: "RIP to Chino XL... I'm gonna miss you, big bro."

One sent "condolences to his family and friends".

Another who had worked closely with Barbosa through their careers said: "We spoke on the phone the other day and laughed. Our careers have been tied together since the Wake Up Show freestyles decades ago. I'm f****d up. Rest in Peace my brother Chino XL."

One described Barbosa as a "true icon of the hip-hop underground".

Another paid tribute to "one of the greatest lyricists of all time".

One described him as "talented and fearless".

Another described him as a "master of his craft" and that the "tape got me through some very hard times".

