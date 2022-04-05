This year's Oscars ceremony was certainly an unforgettable night after Will Smith made headlines around the world for slapping Chris Rock - and now it's been memorialised in the form of an online game.

On March 28, Smith got up on stage and confronted Rock after the host made a joke about the appearance of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

While Smith has since apologised to Rock and the Academy for his actions, and subsequently resigned from the Academy amid the pending investigation into the incident, but the internet never forgets... hence the creation of the "How fast can you slap Chris Rock?" website.

Created on April Fools Day with the upfront URL "slapchris.com," the game is all about how fast you can smack Rock - with a hand emoji and an image of Rock's head appearing on the screen when entering the website.

Players have to simply drag their cursor hand to slap Rock and the game even calculates the hand's speed for people to improve on their score.

If your slap speed is higher than 30km/h then Smith's 1998 tune Get Jiggy With It will play and you can even share your score with friends and family with the option to publish it on Facebook and/or Twitter.

What's more, on April 1 the game's creator decided to switch things up and make Smith receive the slap in an April Fools twist (we imagine Rock would have been a fan of this day-long tweak).



Since its creation, the game has been shared around on social media - for example, TikToker Mahalia (@mahaliaknowsbest) went viral after posting a video of her playing the game.

In her attempts, she reached the speed of 19km/h and she wrote in the caption: "not my coworkers sending me this sksks."

Mahalia's video received 1.4m views, 321,000 likes, and over 2,000 comments from people who couldn't quite believe someone had made this game.

One person said: "God I love the internet sometimes."

"It’s only been a few days and they already have a game out," another person said.

Someone else added: "THE SLAP SOUND CHANGES LMAO."

"The internet is a magical place," a fourth person commented.

For those that want to try the game out for themselves, visit: https://slapchris.com/

