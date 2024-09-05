Shops are already putting up Christmas displays and the internet is horrified

Shoppers have been left baffled as Christmas stock is already being sold almost four months before the big day.

Christmas is a special time of the year when families and loved ones get together to eat, drink and be merry. But for some shoppers, the idea of Christmas stuff hitting the shelves so early in the year is too much to bear.

Australian shoppers took to social media after the supermarket chain Coles launched holiday-themed baked goods on their shelves.

According to 9News , products like mince pies and various Christmas puddings are available to buy in shops in early September.

A Coles spokesperson told the publication: “We know our customers love eating our festive delights in the months leading up to Christmas and last year we sold more than 50 per cent of our fruit mince pies before December.

“Whether you're starting your Christmas shopping or just looking to indulge, customers can tuck into the joys of the holiday season and stagger their costs leading up to the big day.”

On X/Twitter, social media users revealed they have come across Christmas products and have been astounded at how early it seems to be.

“Just saw some Christmas goods being sold at the supermarket. What the hell?!” one wrote.









Another wrote: “It's September! You know what that means... Christmas puddings in the supermarket.”

To make matters worse, someone else claimed: “They’re playing Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas in the supermarket.”

Others seemed more keen to enjoy the Christmas treats early. Someone wrote: “Screw all the haters. Yes, there was a Christmas aisle at the supermarket and yes, I got myself some chocolate coins for my Saturday chocolate!!!”

