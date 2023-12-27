Few movies have divided opinion in recent times like Saltburn, Emerald Fennell’s haughty black comedy about how the English aristocracy interacts with the middle classes.

Some people loved it, and others despised it. But the film sure is notable for some downright r-rated scenes which are most certainly not suitable for your grandma.

And we’re not just talking about graphic sex scenes – this is another level entirely.

So it’s unsurprising that when one X/Twitter user decided to put it on for her family over Christmas, it didn’t go all that well.

The woman described the aftermath in a series of tweets. It all started with a post which read: “Movie day with the fam & my choice is Saltburn xo.”

Less than an hour-and-a-half later, however, things had gone sour.

She wrote: “It has been turned off & i’ve been told to go for a walk.”

The post came with a screenshot with a text from her mum, which read: “When you come back I want you to apologise to everyone you d**khead.”

Unsurprisingly, with scenes like the ones in Saltburn, it was too much for somebody’s unsuspecting family over Christmas Eve.

Saltburn, starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike, contains some graphic nudity, but it also has violent scenes and drug use scattered throughout.

People on X/Twitter were bemused by the original poster’s choice of family Christmas film.

One person wrote: “They should make you clean the tub as punishment.”

Another person said: “Seeing it be near the top of [Amazon] Prime most watched during the Christmas weekend like ‘oh they're ruining a LOT of family gatherings’ and I'm so glad to hear I was right.”

And a third added: “Watched it as well today, mom joined me halfway through and told me i need psychiatric help for sitting through the entire thing.”

In a later comment, the original poster said: “It was the bath scene that did it.”

Good job they didn’t get as far as the graveyard scene, in that case.

