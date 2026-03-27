Looksmaxxer Clavicular invents ‘byyourselfmaxxing’ and people are in disbelief

Not a day goes by where the internet fails to amaze us. Today’s incident of choice? Streamer and manosphere influencer, Clavicular, making up a new, chronically online term for being by yourself.

The 20-year-old is known as the ringleader of the looksmaxxing community, sometimes thought to be a subsection of the manosphere.

His content is often dedicated to helping other men change their looks to fit society’s idealistic standards, sometimes through controversial methods.

But, he’s now moved into the streaming space, too, and often shares real-time footage of his life with followers, out clubbing, and from home with friends.

However, there’s one particular, rather cringe clip doing the rounds right now that frankly, our ancestors never could have predicted.

In the footage, taken from a house party, Clavicular (real name Braden Peters) walks up to a woman sat on her own by the pool.

"Damn you're like by-yourself-maxxing, I feel bad, are you ok?", he probes, referring to the fact that she was alone.

She reassures him that she’s just people watching and that her friends are somewhere around, before they chat about where they grew up.

Unfortunately for Clavicular, the internet isn’t willing to let his bizarre choice of wording go.

"Please let’s not add this word into the vocabulary", one person demanded under the now-viral clip.





"'Byyourselfmaxxing' he is a comedian", another joked.

"He's unintentionally the funniest man ever", someone else added.

"Can't stop laughing thinking about byyourselfmaxxing", a fourth wrote, while another echoed: "The term 'byyourselfmaxxing' is about to be sick of me."





Just when we thought we didn't needed any more insane Gen Z lingo.

Why not read...

Who is Clavicular and what is 'Looksmaxxing'?

From hatred to healing: Inside the minds of men who left the manosphere