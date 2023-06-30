'What is the closest time to midnight?' No one can find the answer to viral exam question

Everyone loves a new riddle or puzzle to figure out and now there is a new question that has left the internet baffled with varying answers to "What is the closest time to midnight?"

In a question that perhaps takes many of us back to our school days, people can't agree on the correct answers from the four options given,

These four options are:

11:55 am 12:06 am 11:50 am 12:03 am

The most popular answer appears to be number four 12:03 am since this is just three minutes away from midnight, especially when you look at the different answer options.

However, if we want to get technical, the wording of the question is all about “closest time to” not the “closest time until" so how time moves may not be a part of the answer.





As a result, people have come up with other creative reasoning behind choosing another one of the options - with a few believing the answer could be which time is closest to the written word "midnight."

(In that case, the answer would be number one since it is typed out closest to "midnight" on the paper).

While some may have been caught out by choosing number one, as they wrongly believe 11:55 am is closest to midnight when actually this would have been true if it had been 11:55 pm - not am.

Clearly, the debate has sparked serious reactions from people who are adamant about their answers.

One person said: "The replies made me lose a bit more faith in humanity."

"One of my favorite genre of Twitter post is 2nd grade worksheets," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "You all need to go back to school if you say anything other than D."

