The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) of 2022 will take place between February 24 - 27 in Orlando, Florida.

According to its website, the event, which brings 18,000 people together, is expected to have speakers such as Candace Owners, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Donald Trump Jr, and the former President himself, Donald Trump.

And in what could be a way to encourage people to have something to buy memorabilia for the event, the website happens to sell some interesting merchandise.

Without further ado, here are nine of the weirdest things available for purchase.

CPAC deck of playing cards WinRed.com

If you want a new box of cards with the CPAC logo to play your next game of spades or solitaire, here you go.

Can't Canel the USA WinRed.com

This is an interesting take on cancel culture in the US, to say the least. If you want to wear the slogan from head to toe, they have baseball caps and coffee mugs and short sleeve T-shirts to help complete the look.

"Awake Not Woke" jersey T-shirt, WinRed.com

This could presumably be an attempt to come up with a new term that trumps (no pun intended) "woke." You can also sport "Awake Not Woke" as beverage coolers and lapel stickers.

"Ride The Red Wave" jersey T-shirt WinRed.com

A call to join the red side.

"My pronoun is... Conservative T-shirt WinRed.com

Ahhh, since when is conservative used as a preferred pronoun?

"Socialism" T-shirt WinRed.com

Yeah, we checked the dictionary and this isn't it. Sorry.

"Rac-ist" definition jersey T-shirt WinRed.com

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines racism as "a belief that race is a fundamental determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race;" not someone who wins an argument against a Liberal.

"Let's Go Brandon" Black adjustable hat WinRed.com

This infamous phrase to belittle President Joe Biden can now be worn on your head

Conservative bumper stickers WinRed.com

Why not put your political affiliation on your car's bumper?

