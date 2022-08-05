Cracker Barrel, a US-based restaurant and gift shop chain, incorporated a new item to their menu - and people some people aren't pleased by the addition.

Some diners are promising to never return to the franchise after it added a vegan-friendly food item.

On Monday (1 August), Cracker Barrel took to Facebook and Instagram to announce that it is bringing Impossible Sausage (created from a protein in soybeans) to its restaurants.

"Discover new meat frontiers. Experience the out of this world flavor of Impossible™ Sausage Made From Plants next time you Build Your Own Breakfast," the chain's Facebook caption read alongside a photo advertising the sausage on a breakfast plate.

However, people began to flock to the restaurant chain's post to share their disapproval.

One person wrote: "I Use(d) to Love your store Now No Way."

"We don't eat in an old country store for woke burgers," another added.

A third wrote: "You just lost the customer base; congratulations on being woke and going broke.

Still, others seemed genuinely excited by the new menu item and were confused by those who were up in arms about the sausage.

"Imagine getting that upset about a menu addition. When your life is so small, you need to spread vitriol over a sausage."

"Best thing they brought to the menu! So much better for the environment," someone else added.

The Impossible Sausage addition is the first time Cracker Barrel provided a plant-based protein on its menu.

Speaking to Insider, a company spokesperson said they were encouraged to add the item because of customer demands.

"At Cracker Barrel, we're always exploring opportunities to expand how our guests experience breakfast and provide choices to satisfy every taste bud," the spokesperson told the outlet, in part.

In the last few years, many notable food chains added vegan options to their menus.

Examples include McDonald's testing their Beyond Meat burger, called the McPlant, while Burger King added the Impossible Whopper and Impossible Nuggets to their menu in 2019.

Indy100 reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment.

