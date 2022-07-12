“I swear you'll never see anything like this ever again! So watch it, drink it in.”

Those were the immortal words of Martin Tyler in reaction to Manchester City’s first Premier League win in 2012, but they could easily have been applied to the scenes on Monday night’s Love Island.

People have been comparing a moment from the recent instalment of the dating show with the Man City celebrations from 10 years ago.

And once you see it, there’s no unseeing it.

It came after contestant Paige got a text from previous series star Adam Collard to say he was coming into the villa.

They were very happy about it – probably due to the fact he looks like a Greek god, we’d guess – and it was one of the biggest talking points of the episode.

However, it took on further significance when people online pointed out the fact that Danica, who can be seen wheeling around the garden with her arms aloft, bore an uncanny resemblance to Joe Hart.

In the famous scenes from Man City’s title win, Hart took off around the pitch following Sergio Aguero’s last gasp winner, much like Danica running around the villa.

Posting the clip of Danica, one social media user wrote: “Joe Hart after Sergio Agüero scored the last minute winner vs QPR to win the Premier League title in 2011/12.”

“Joe Hart after Agüero bagged on 93:20,” another said.

Football fans had a lot of fun with last night's episode ITV/Getty

It’s not the only reaction to Adam’s surprise return which has raised eyebrows this week.

Former Love Island star Zara McDermott had the best reaction to seeing her ex-boyfriend Adam re-enter the villa as a 'bombshell’.

The pair dated for eight months after leaving the villa, and the 25-year-old now lives with Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson.

