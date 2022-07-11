Video

Zara McDermott's reaction to ex Adam Collard re-entering Love Island villa goes viral

Former Love Island star Zara McDermott had the best reaction to seeing her ex-boyfriend Adam Collard re-enter the villa as a 'bombshell' in the latest series.

The pair dated for eight months after leaving the villa, and the 25-year-old now lives with Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson.

"Who's this guy? Who's this absolute animal?" Sam can be heard saying, zooming in on Adam's abs, before surprising a screaming Zara with: "It's your ex-boyfriend! No way!"

'Don't think I've ever seen her face light up like that for me,' he captioned the clip.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

love island
Up next Showbiz

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz