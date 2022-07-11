Zara McDermott's reaction to ex Adam Collard re-entering Love Island villa goes viral

Former Love Island star Zara McDermott had the best reaction to seeing her ex-boyfriend Adam Collard re-enter the villa as a 'bombshell' in the latest series.

The pair dated for eight months after leaving the villa, and the 25-year-old now lives with Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson.

"Who's this guy? Who's this absolute animal?" Sam can be heard saying, zooming in on Adam's abs, before surprising a screaming Zara with: "It's your ex-boyfriend! No way!"

'Don't think I've ever seen her face light up like that for me,' he captioned the clip.

