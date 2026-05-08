David Attenborough turns 100: Here are 5 of his standout documentaries over the years

Sir David Attenborough has been flooded with wholesome messages as he marks his 100th birthday.

His milestone birthday will be celebrated with a live event from the Royal Albert Hall on Friday (8 May), with a series of stories from leading advocates and public figures. There will also be music from his programmes across the years.

Sir David thanked all of his well-wishers from across the world, saying he felt "completely overwhelmed" by the birthday messages.

"I had rather thought that I would celebrate my 100th birthday quietly, but it seems that many of you have had other ideas," he shared the night before.

"I’ve been completely overwhelmed by birthday greetings from pre-school groups to care home residents and countless individuals and families of all ages.

"I simply can’t reply to each of you all separately, but I would like to thank you all most sincerely for your kind messages.

"I wish those of you who have planned your own local events tomorrow a very happy day."

To mark the occasion, here are five of Sir David's best shows over the years.

Getty Images





Life on Earth (1979)

Nominated for four BAFTA Awards and winning one, Life on Earth was filmed across 49 countries over the course of three years, setting a new benchmark for nature documentaries.

The landmark 13-part series earned widespread critical acclaim, with reviewers praising its "outstanding" storytelling and the pioneering camera techniques that were considered revolutionary for the time.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





A Perfect Planet (2021)

A Perfect Planet is a visually stunning five-part BBC Earth series that explores the natural forces shaping life on Earth, from volcanoes and sunlight to weather systems and the oceans.

Blending stunning cinematography with compelling science, the series reveals how wildlife has evolved in perfect harmony with these powerful processes, while also examining how human activity is disrupting the planet’s delicate balance.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Our Planet (2019) and Our Planet II (2023)

Our Planet is a groundbreaking Netflix nature documentary series created in collaboration with WWF and Silverback Films.

Exploring ecosystems across the globe, the series showcases some of Earth’s most spectacular natural wonders while highlighting the devastating impact of climate change and human activity on biodiversity.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet is a Netflix documentary film that blends personal reflection with a powerful environmental message, looking back on decades of observed ecological change and biodiversity loss.

It confronts the scale of environmental decline while outlining science-informed pathways toward restoring ecosystems and building a more sustainable future, emphasising the urgent need for global action.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





The Private Life of Plants (1995)

The Private Life of Plants is a six-part BBC documentary series that explores the growth, movement, reproduction, and survival strategies of plants.

Through pioneering time-lapse techniques, the series redefines plants as active, responsive organisms, revealing how they compete, adapt to their environments, and employ complex strategies to survive and thrive.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





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