Former president Barack Obama appeared to subtly shade Donald Trump in the most classy way after Stephen Colbert asked how he would fair as president.

In an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , the late-night TV host, who is soon to be ending his iconic show after 33 years on air, sat down with former US president Obama.

The interview was taped at Obama’s presidential library in Chicago and during one part, Colbert joked how he was looking for a “new gig soon” and asked Obama how he thought he would get on in the role of president.

“How dumb do you think it is for people to say that I should run for president?” Colbert asked.

To which Obama replied: “Well, you know, the bar has changed … Hey, put it this way, I think that you could perform significantly better than some folks that we’ve seen. I have great confidence in that.”

The moment was seen as a fantastic sly dig at Trump and it’s making some miss the time when presidents past had “charm” along with a sense of humour.

“Love Obama and his brilliant wit. Now imagine Trump being interviewed here. He would launch into the stolen election, how he should be able to run again and of course how magnificent the ballroom will be. Talk about a dimwit…” someone argued.

Another dubbed Obama the “King of shade!”.

Someone else wrote: “We miss this level of effortless charm in political conversation.”

“The other half of America couldn’t handle this kind of rizz, they had to reach into hell after his time just to balance it out,” argued another.

One person commented: “Sorry to lib out but lol. Lolllll.”

“Man I forgot what it was like to have a president who could actually you know… Talk like a person,” another said.

Colbert’s show, which has been on the air since 2015, will come to an end this month. The final episode of the CBS late-night talk show will be on 21 May.

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