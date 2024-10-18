Deliveroo launches 'emergency perfume' service for Brits who have forgotten to spritz

Deliveroo is set to launch a unique emergency service to deliver perfume to Brits who have forgotten their last-minute spritz.

Fittingly titled Eau De-Liveroo, the famed app has teamed up with The Perfume Shop after discovering almost half of Brits forget to spray or pack their favourite perfume before they leave the house, leaving people feeling annoyed or unprepared.

When asked which life moments require a much-needed confidence-boosting mist, the nation said that perfume is a must for nights out followed by date preparation and job interviews.

Perfume has become such a key part of our daily routine that seven in 10 (74 per cent) wear it regularly and millennials have declared their perfume (37 per cent) is the most essential item to grab when heading out the front door after their phone (68 per cent), keys (53 per cent) and wallet (47 per cent).

The concept will launch in London on 23 October, Manchester on 24 October and Bristol on 25 October. Eau De-Liveroo x The Perfume Shop can be booked by messaging 07881 130168 on WhatsApp.

A dedicated driver, wearing a tailor-made delivery bag in the form of a giant perfume bottle, will be ready and waiting in each city to save locals in a sticky situation.

After receiving a request, the ‘Eau De-Liveroo Rider’ will scoot to the rescue in as little as 15 minutes, offering customers a 5ml sample from a choice of ten best-selling perfumes to spray and take away, for free, including Prada Paradoxe, Mugler Alien, Montblanc Explorer, and Hugo Boss Bottled.

Deliveroo and The Perfume Shop have rolled out a national partnership with 21 stores now available on the Deliveroo app, offering over 1,000 different products available at the touch of a button.

