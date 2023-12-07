What is the DINK lifestyle that Elon Musk hates?

The 'DINK' lifestyle has gone viral across social media, most recently Twitter/X, but Elon Musk isn't happy about it.

DINK stands for "double-income no-kids" and many DINKS post videos and other content sharing what their life looks like without children.

Now, Elon Musk, who has 10 known children, has said there is an "awful morality to those who deliberately have no kids."

When Business Insider disclosed that Musk had twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis last year, the billionaire tweeted, "doing my best to help the under population crisis," and that "a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces by far."

Now, he's complaining again after watching a video of a couple describing the benefits of having no children.

The creator, John Eringman and his partner, described going to workout classes, spontaneous vacations, and enjoying skiing, among other things, as benefits of being DINKS.

The video was shared by the Twitter/X account Wall Street Silver, with the account owner saying the couple would be "regretting this strategy" once they reach their 50s to 80s.

The account even went as far as to suggest that DINK videos are of "only white couples". Asking, "is this all a psyop to encourage white people to stop having children?"





And the video even caught the attention of Musk, who owns the platform.

"There is an awful morality to those who deliberately have no kids: they are effectively demanding that other people's kids take care of them in their old age," he replied. "That's messed up."





However, many disagreed with Musk and other critical takes.

"Maybe people just don't want kids. Like flat out don't want any at all and there's nothing wrong with that," one user wrote. "It's so annoying when people hit them with 'Oh in (x) years you're gonna want some and can't have any."





Whilst another said, "it's funny to me how many people think their kids aren't gonna stick them in a nursing home."





"I think it is an unambiguously positive thing for people who don't want kids to not have them," a third user chimed in.

