Disney changes name of 'offensive' character after 50 years

Disney has changed the name of one of its decades-old characters after being deemed "offensive" and "derogatory".

Following a seven-month refurbishment at Disney World, 'Liver Lips McGrowl' did not make a return on the Country Bear Jamboree attraction.

The attraction first opened its doors back in 1971, featuring 18 bears performing old country songs.

According to the Disney Inside the Magic blog, the bear's name was considered derogatory to alcoholics.

"The decision to remove Liver Lips McGrowl was driven by concerns over the character’s name," they wrote in a statement. 'Liver lips' is said to be associated with excessive alcohol consumption, leading to liver damage.

A performance by Liver Lips McGrowl at Disney World seven years back YouTube

"The phrase is deemed to be insensitive and outdated, prompting Disney’s decision to modify the character," they continued.

Instead, the bear has been replaced with the new character Romeo McGrowl with no drastic amends to its appearance.

"While the character’s appearance remains largely unchanged, the name alteration reflects Disney’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and respectful environment for its guests," the blog continued.

Disney

They went on to suggest that the removal of Liver Lips McGrowl is part of a "broader trend" at Disney Parks to rectify "outdated or culturally insensitive elements within its attractions."

"This evolution is driven by a desire to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all guests."

The company concluded: "Disney has undertaken similar initiatives in recent years, with notable examples including the reimagining of Splash Mountain and the Jungle Cruise. These attractions underwent significant modifications to remove stereotypical and offensive portrayals of indigenous peoples and animals.

"The changes reflect Disney’s growing awareness of the need to adapt its offerings to align with contemporary values and expectations."

