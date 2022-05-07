The latest Marvel extravaganza Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has hit big screens this week and let's just say it has had a mixed response.

Critics haven't been as praiseworthy of Benedict Cumberbatch's second solo outing as the Sorcerer Supreme which also sees Elizabeth Olsen return as the Scarlet Witch.

MCU fans though seem to be loving Sam Raimi's more horror influenced take on the superhero genre which heavily references the WandaVision TV show from 2021.

The film's reliance on that particular series has in fact spawned a brand new meme which is mocking just how difficult the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to follow now, especially if you don't watch everything that they and Disney release.

Brazilian film critic Gabriel Carvalho, poked fun at the often exaggerated reactions to Marvel movies by creating a fake watchlist of films and shows that fans must watch before they see the new Doctor Strange film.

Carvalho wrote: "Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch the seventh episode of the season 6 of 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D', the first episode of 'What If...?', the whole 'Loki' series, 'Deadpool 2', the entire final season of 'X-Men: The Animated Series' and unbelievably 'Inhumans'."





He many ways he's not wrong as (spoiler) several characters from those titles do appear in the movie but it's not necessary to watch them even though it often feels necessary just to keep up with everything that is going on.

Carvalho's tweet soon went viral as people couldn't quite believe that much homework would have to go into watching a movie. Soon enough this tweet format had become a meme with people adding their own watchlist of film and shows to see before Multiverse of Madness, despite many of them having absolutely nothing to do with Marvel.































