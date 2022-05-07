The latest Marvel extravaganza Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has hit big screens this week and let's just say it has had a mixed response.
Critics haven't been as praiseworthy of Benedict Cumberbatch's second solo outing as the Sorcerer Supreme which also sees Elizabeth Olsen return as the Scarlet Witch.
MCU fans though seem to be loving Sam Raimi's more horror influenced take on the superhero genre which heavily references the WandaVision TV show from 2021.
The film's reliance on that particular series has in fact spawned a brand new meme which is mocking just how difficult the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to follow now, especially if you don't watch everything that they and Disney release.
Brazilian film critic Gabriel Carvalho, poked fun at the often exaggerated reactions to Marvel movies by creating a fake watchlist of films and shows that fans must watch before they see the new Doctor Strange film.
Carvalho wrote: "Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch the seventh episode of the season 6 of 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D', the first episode of 'What If...?', the whole 'Loki' series, 'Deadpool 2', the entire final season of 'X-Men: The Animated Series' and unbelievably 'Inhumans'."
He many ways he's not wrong as (spoiler) several characters from those titles do appear in the movie but it's not necessary to watch them even though it often feels necessary just to keep up with everything that is going on.
Carvalho's tweet soon went viral as people couldn't quite believe that much homework would have to go into watching a movie. Soon enough this tweet format had become a meme with people adding their own watchlist of film and shows to see before Multiverse of Madness, despite many of them having absolutely nothing to do with Marvel.
Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch the seventh episode of the season 6 of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D", the first episode of "What If...?", \u201cSalo", "Mank", the entire final season of "The Human Centipede" and unbelievably "The White ribbon". #MultiverseofMadnesspic.twitter.com/aWZh65JChF— Flynn (@Flynn) 1651575154
Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch THE BATMAN before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.pic.twitter.com/8I8eMIW3kq— lana (@lana) 1651583204
Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch the seventh episode of the season 6 of "Seinfeld", the first episode of "Twin Peaks\u201dthe whole "30 Rock" series, \u201cGrown Ups 2\u201d, the entire final season of "It\u2019s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and unbelievably "The Godfather".pic.twitter.com/MrtY6O050k— Better Call Jared (@Better Call Jared) 1651553873
not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch the entirety of breaking bad, the entirety of better call saul and el caminopic.twitter.com/kFKoK6oPnD— better call strange (@better call strange) 1651563865
I\u2019m not gonna spoil anything, but You\u2019re gonna have to watch the last 100 years of cinema and tv to understand Dr strange 2.pic.twitter.com/ykiMutKXqH— Adam Lynde (@Adam Lynde) 1651711107
Not gonna spoil anything for Multiverse of Madness but make sure you watch "The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland", \u201cShrek 4D", The Sopranos S2 E7, "Hairspray" and of course "Rugrats in Paris: The Movie"pic.twitter.com/YRG20pcBoz— Nick Manna (@Nick Manna) 1651614192
Not going to spoil anything about #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness but if you want to be prepared for it, make sure you watch the original BLADE, Jennifer Garner's ELEKTRA film, all three LARA CROFT movies, the entirety of Netflix's IRON FIST, and Shaquille O'Neal's STEEL.— David Chen (@David Chen) 1651594831
Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch 'The Power of the Dog,' 'Drive My Car,' and see #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce in theaters pic.twitter.com/Sx7a1gT27N— FILM DAZE (@FILM DAZE) 1651595836
As always, great job internet!
