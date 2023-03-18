Does MrBeast have a clone?

YouTube sensation MrBeast is an incredibly busy man. In a matter of months, he's cured people's blindness, saved an orphanage, rebuilt homes for tornado survivors and donated 20,000 pairs of shoes to children in need.

The YouTuber's, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, hectic life led some people to create and believe a bizarre conspiracy that he has a clone to make his work possible.

It came to light after people shared a fake rumour that Donaldson had died.

In a viral post, a Twitter user shared a photo of Donaldson and wrote: "I cant believe mrbeast died... gone too soon man.. you'll never be forgotten you legend."

This prompted others to chime in and claim that: "He is one of 10 clones so in all reality he will never die another #CloneX #cloning will assume his place."

Another added: "Oh, they brought out another clone. It’s all good people, crisis averted!"

MrBeast was forced to shut down and address the twisted death hoax, humouring: "Why does this have 100,000 likes? Lol."

In short, Donaldson does not have a clone.

However, in an interview with Lex Fridman, the YouTuber explained that he has taught some of his employees to think like him.

"One example is Tyler. Basically for four or five years we just spent an absurd amount of time together and worked on every single video together… and the same thing with my CEO James, he lived with me for a couple of years. I’m a big fan of finding people who are just super obsessed and all in that really just want to be great, and then just dumping everything I have in them," the 24-year-old said.

He said that by constantly communicating with his peers, it makes them think like him. Though, he still gives the final go-ahead for his ideas.

"I call that cloning, I don’t know that other people would," he said. "It just makes it where I don’t have to be so involved in everything because I just have these people I know will think like I will. So I can kind of almost be in multiple places at once, per see."





