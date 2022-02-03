Celebrations for the Chinese New Year began on Tuesday, with billions welcoming the Year of the Tiger.

The Lunar New Year is the biggest celebration on the calendar in China and amongst Chinese communities across the globe.

People don red clothes and put up red decorations, and festivities often include firecrackers and fireworks.

But our four-legged friends are perhaps less enthused about the pyrotechnic spectacles when the two-week festival arrives each year as the fizzing, popping, and banging can startle them.

Knowing this, one thoughtful little girl was filmed covering her dog’s ears from the noise of the firecrackers and fireworks as New Year celebrations got underway.

First posted on Chinese social networking site Weibo, the video is believed to have been recorded in Gao’an, Jiangxi, according to Newsweek.

The clip was reshared to Twitter, where it has received over four million views.

The wholesome footage shows the tot enjoying the firecrackers and fireworks, before noticing her pooch isn’t having the best time.

She gives the dog a pat, before covering its ears with her tiny hands.

Faith in humanity restored.

