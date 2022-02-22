In celebration of President's Day, former first son Donald Trump Jr. shared a Photoshop rendering that combined Donald Trump's face with George Washington's body.

The image was created by a popular Photoshop account, @dumbassphotoshop. The Instagram account often creates memes that align with conservative views.

"The greatest president!!! Thoughts?" Trump Jr. captioned his Instagram photo.

Commenters applauded Trump Jr.'s image on Instagram.

"President’s Day is cancelled this year because we currently don’t have one! Bring Back Trump," Montana State Representative, Braxton Mitchell, commented.

Meanwhile on Twitter, people mocked Trump Jr.'s post. The @occupydemocrats account tweeted, "BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr. celebrates Presidents' Day by sharing a stomach-churning image of his father's face photoshopped onto the body of George Washington"

Others commented excluding Trump from President's Day celebrations.

Trump Jr. is no stranger to memes and photoshops. As a self-proclaimed "general in the meme war," the former first son often posts memes that mock liberal ideology and promote conservative views. He particularly enjoys sharing images that glorify his father.

Most recently, Trump Jr. was called to sit before a New York attorney general's civil investigation of their business practices.

