Dating in the modern age is already a complicated landscape – endless swiping, mixed signals, and the occasional ghosting. But now, a new challenge is emerging: political deception.

Some Donald Trump supporters are allegedly choosing to hide their views on dating apps – and for many women, that’s a dealbreaker, understandably.

In a viral TikTok that's racked up hundreds of thousands of views, creator Kelly (@kellymacj) shared how she discovered that some Republicans are masking their political beliefs on dating apps by identifying as “moderate”.

“I believe more young men are lying in dating about who they voted for, and I believe this because this happened to me,” Kelly explained.

Two months into dating a man who had described himself as moderate, he asked Kelly to be exclusive – but the moment was quickly undercut by a long message in which he admitted he had lied about his politics and had voted for Trump in 2024.

Kelly ended the relationship immediately. His reasoning for the deception? He said he "just really liked [her] and really wanted [her] to get to know [him] more."





@kellymacj I know I’m going to have creepy trolls in these comments but alas

It didn't take long for the clip to be flooded with comments, with one chiming in: "I don’t even get why Trump voters want to be around normal people. They need to date within their cult."

Another reiterated: "Why are they going for liberal women when republican women are RIGHT THERE?"

A third quipped: "'Moderate' = I vote republican, but I don’t want my terrible views to be known."

Meanwhile, a fourth suggested: "I assumed that any man with apolitical, moderate, or non-political on their Bumble was conservative."

