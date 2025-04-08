Duchess of Edinburgh ‘tempted to take puppy home’ on labrador club visit

The Duchess of Edinburgh was tempted to slip a puppy into her handbag during a visit to the Yellow Labrador Club, organisers joked.

Sophie, 60, visited Windsor Great Park on Tuesday for an afternoon of gundog demonstrations, tea, and puppy cuddles, as she met members of the club and their dogs to learn about the breed and its work.

The club was founded in 1924 and promotes the breeding and training of pure yellow labrador retrievers, and the duchess is its patron.

The Duchess of Edinburgh meets 12-week-old yellow labrador puppies Axel (left) and Gino at Windsor Great Park (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Sophie was so taken by the dogs that “we had to watch carefully that she didn’t sneak one in her pocket,” club honorary secretary Sussie Wiles said.

“She was very taken with a fox-red, nine-week-old puppy. That was one that was definitely heading for her handbag,” she added.

Sophie was welcomed by a number of members before taking a walk around the grounds, viewing club memorabilia and being introduced to the dogs, and was then involved in a gundog demonstration before afternoon tea.

Describing the visit, Ms Wiles said: “It was a really lovely afternoon. We had a gundog demonstration for her and her royal highness also sent some dogs herself to see if she could do the same as the professionals and she was very good, so that was quite fun.

“And then we just enjoyed a nice afternoon tea and got to know each other a little bit better over a lovely tea.”

The Duchess of Edinburgh enjoyed her visit (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Ms Wiles praised Sophie for her relaxed and down-to-earth demeanour, saying: “She really put us at ease and it was lovely to have her as part of our group.

“None of us felt awkward, she made us all feel very much at ease and I think the most fun part was probably when she got involved in sending the dogs to find these hidden dummies.

“She said she wants to be very much involved in our events in the future so we will have to keep her updated on what we do. That’s a lovely aspect that she really wants to take part and make a difference.”

Following in the footsteps of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II, Sophie is the newest patron of the Yellow Labrador Club.

Ms Wiles said it is “great to have her on board” as a patron.

Sophie has three dogs of her own, two black labradors, Teal and Teasel and a working cocker spaniel, Mole.

Speaking about how the dogs reacted to their royal guest Ms Wiles added: “Labradors are very enthusiastic to see anyone new and I think this was no exception.

“They greeted her with a lot of enthusiasm.”