If you're using the NFL's YouTube page to catch up on missed Super Bowl highlights then you may have noticed a surprise guest opened the game. That's right it's none other than "guy from Fortnite".

At the top of the Super Bowl, "guy from Fortnite" otherwise known as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor and former professional wrestler, gave an epic introduction to the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

But for whatever reason when posting the highlights, the NFL decided to refer to him as "guy from Fortnite" on their YouTube video.

Honestly, the nickname suits him.

Johnson portrays "The Foundation" a character in the popular video game, Fortnite. Excitement around Johnson's character buzzed earlier this month when Epic Games announced players could unlock his "skin" and play as Johnson.

While he may be more well known as "The Rock" we think people could get behind "guy from Fortnite too." People seemed to get a kick out of the NFL's joke too.

So exciting that "guy from Fortnite" had room in his schedule to open up the Super Bowl, hope to see him again next year.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



