A spider monkey killed in a Mexican drug shootout between alleged members of the criminal group La Familia Michoacana and the police has been remembered in a song.

As reported in Vice, disturbing photos of the deceased monkey dressed in a green camouflage hoodie under a black tactical vest and a diaper were circulated on social media a week ago.

Its corpse was found alongside 10 people who had also been killed in the incident.

In a photo released from the scene, the dead monkey appeared to be hugging the chest of a dead man, presumably his owner.

Another photo shows the monkey lying dead beside the man.

A couple of days after the incident, someone created a narcocorrido, inspired by the monkey's story.

Narcocorridos are drug songs that are written and composed about smugglers and drug traffickers.

The song, which features a guitar and a male voice in the background, showed footage of the monkey drinking milk and getting on top of the head of what appeared to be on a man's head.

"Changuito [little monkey], it was not your turn to die. Someone stole your story because you came here to win and to shine in many things," the song said.

The shootout in Mexico state occurred when a group of armed men allegedly attacked a convoy from the state police force.

As a result, the officers returned fire and killed 10 men. They also arrested seven people and seized 20 AR-15 rifles, five cars, and tactical equipment.

The dead monkey was discovered in the wake of the incident.

A press release from the Mexico State Attorney General's Office said that the monkey was "allegedly property" of a criminal who "died during the same incident."

Authorities have said they will carry out an autopsy of the monkey's body to determine its cause of death.

