Elmo asked the internet one question and everyone took it seriously

Elmo was hit with a barrage of responses after asking one simple question on social media as people have revealed they are at their wit’s end.

The beloved Sesame Street character has been involved in a few social media scuffles as Ted Cruz picked a bizarre fight with Elmo over Covid vaccines for kids.

This time, a rather benign question was enough to prompt a whole host of responses from fed up X/Twitter users, after he simply asked: “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”.

Despite being a three-and-a-half-year-old happy puppet, people took the opportunity to dump their trauma on Elmo and get really honest about how miserable everyone is feeling.

It seems with huge issues like the wars in the Middle East and Europe and the global cost of living crisis, people are finding daily life quite bleak.

“Elmo I'm gonna be real I am at my f**king limit,” one person responded to the question.

Another person wrote: “Elmo each day the abyss we stare into grows a unique horror. one that was previously unfathomable in nature. our inevitable doom which once accelerated in years, or months, now accelerates in hours, even minutes.

“However I did have a good grapefruit earlier, thank you for asking.”





Someone else replied: “Elmo I’ve got to level with you baby we are fighting for our lives.”





Another added: “Honestly, Elmo? I need a hug.”





