Elon Musk now owns Twitter and has subsequently confirmed that "comedy is now legal" on the website which is odd because along with TikTok its probably one of the funniest social media platforms out there.

The South African billionaire completed his purchase of Twitter on Friday and immediately put in place some of the changes that he wanted to enforce such as firing many of the company's executives.

He also said that Twitter will now have a "content moderation council" but that "no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes."

Amongst his announcements was one less so serious port of call in that "comedy is now legal on Twitter." Given that Musk appears to have the desire to be a comedian, such as turning up at Twitter HQ carrying a sink and tweeting "let that sink in" many of the best jokes on Twitter in the past few days have been about him.

Here are some of the best.





























































We not betting people but we'd probably say that Musk is ok with a few jokes being made about him on an app that he now holds complete power over. Just let that sink in.

