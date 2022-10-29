Elon Musk now owns Twitter and has subsequently confirmed that "comedy is now legal" on the website which is odd because along with TikTok its probably one of the funniest social media platforms out there.
The South African billionaire completed his purchase of Twitter on Friday and immediately put in place some of the changes that he wanted to enforce such as firing many of the company's executives.
He also said that Twitter will now have a "content moderation council" but that "no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes."
Amongst his announcements was one less so serious port of call in that "comedy is now legal on Twitter." Given that Musk appears to have the desire to be a comedian, such as turning up at Twitter HQ carrying a sink and tweeting "let that sink in" many of the best jokes on Twitter in the past few days have been about him.
Here are some of the best.
\u201cElon: The bird is free!\n\n*advertisers whisper in ear*\n\nElon: There will be a Content Moderation Commission.\u201d— Rob Beschizza (@Rob Beschizza) 1666982012
\u201cfinally! a website that\u2019s owned by someone who is bad\u201d— nate of the living dead (@nate of the living dead) 1666920331
\u201cSome guys just absolutely trolled local media outside Twitter's headquarters pretending to be a fired software engineer:\n\n"I have to go touch base with my husband and wife."\u201d— Greg Price (@Greg Price) 1666985218
\u201c@elonmusk \u201cA pensioner from Chernihiv recognized her wash basin in a video with Musk.\u201d\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1666991802
\u201cthis is like the purge except it\u2019s a bunch of white men wondering which slur to use first\u201d— Fred Delicious (@Fred Delicious) 1667016256
\u201cFinally, the many creative and talented minds working in conservative political comedy will have a chance to flourish\u201d— pixelatedboat aka \u201cmr tweets\u201d (@pixelatedboat aka \u201cmr tweets\u201d) 1667001654
\u201cJust found out I\u2019ve been an outlaw this whole time.\u201d— Kirsty Webeck (@Kirsty Webeck) 1667026979
\u201cThe replies in this thread are full of great comedians! Just witness the comedy we were robbed of with the bare minimum level of moderation.\u201d— IFY (@IFY) 1666998624
\u201cYeah, but it\u2019s been so long \u2026 I\u2019m starting back with knock-knock jokes.\u201d— John O'Hurley \u2618\ufe0f\ud83d\udc15\u2618\ufe0f (@John O'Hurley \u2618\ufe0f\ud83d\udc15\u2618\ufe0f) 1667007149
\u201cElon and his buddies deciding BongHitler_69 did nothing wrong when they suggested left handed people should be worked to death in the calcium mines.\u201d— The Haunting Of Bly Manners (@The Haunting Of Bly Manners) 1667039467
\u201cElon, comedy has always been legal on Twitter. If your \u201ccomedy\u201d relies on being offensive and derogatory, it\u2019s not comedy.\u201d— hunter-ween \ud83c\udf83\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@hunter-ween \ud83c\udf83\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1667037131
We not betting people but we'd probably say that Musk is ok with a few jokes being made about him on an app that he now holds complete power over. Just let that sink in.
