While in the process of re-vamping Twitter, Elon Musk has begun reinstating previously banned accounts.

Musk, 51, notified the people on Twitter that Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson, and the Babylon Bee had their accounts reinstated.

Griffin was banned last week for impersonating Elon Musk after the launch of the Twitter Blue verification system.

Peterson was banned in June for making a transphobic tweet about Elliot Page.

The Babylon Bee, a conservative satirical newspaper, was banned from the platform in March, also for making a transphobic remark about Rachel Levine.

But when it comes to people like Donald Trump and Jones, Musk is far more hesitant to reinstate them.



"Trump decision has not yet been made," Musk tweeted.

As for Jones - it's a hard pass.

"What should Twitter do next?" Musk asked followers.

One person responded, "Bring back Alex Jones!!!!!" to which Musk said "no".

Jones is currently in the middle of multiple lawsuits with the families of victims in the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting. Jones was sued for purporting a conspiracy that the shooting was a false flag by the government and the families were 'actors'.

At the moment he owes the families and people involved in the shooting a total of $1.44 billion.

Jones, and his conspiracy theory website InfoWars, were initially banned from Twitter in 2018 for "abusive behavior".

Musk reinstating several accounts comes as he announces Twitter's new 'freedom of speech' policy which he assures people is not "freedom of reach."

"Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet," he tweeted.

He specified that it only applies to the individual tweet, not a person's account.

